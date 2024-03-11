Major currencies are lightly changed for the most part as we look towards European trading today. The Japanese yen was an early mover, gaining some ground before giving that back as noted here. USD/JPY is now lightly changed near the 147.00 mark, though sellers remain firmly in control for now.

Besides that, the dollar is keeping steadier with equities also not doing much after Friday's retreat. Japanese stocks did suffer though as the BOJ anticipation grows ahead of next week's policy decision. The Nikkei closed down by 2.2% while the Topix ended the day down 2.5%.

While things are setting up for a slower start to the new week, just be mindful that there is going to be plenty to watch out for in the days ahead.

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 8 March

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.