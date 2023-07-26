A snapshot of market levels ahead of the FOMC rate decision:
Forex:
- EURUSD 1.1064
- USDJPY 140.53
- GBPUSD 1.2910
- USDCHF 0.8636
- USDCAD 1.3232
- AUDUSD 0.6742
- NZDUSD 016198
US interest rates:
- 2-year yield 4.097%
- 5-year yield 4.163%, +1.2 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.898%, -1.3 basis points
- 30-year yield 3.950%, -0.3 basis points
US major indices:
- Dow industrial average up 5.9 points or 0.02% at 35442.83
- S&P index down -11.5 points or -0.25% at 4556.14
- NASDAQ index -63.78 points or -0.45% at 14080.74
Other markets:
- Crude oil: $78.89
- Gold: $1969
- SIlver: $24.78
- Bitcoin: $29,300