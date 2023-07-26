A snapshot of market levels ahead of the FOMC rate decision:

Forex:

  • EURUSD 1.1064
  • USDJPY 140.53
  • GBPUSD 1.2910
  • USDCHF 0.8636
  • USDCAD 1.3232
  • AUDUSD 0.6742
  • NZDUSD 016198

US interest rates:

  • 2-year yield 4.097%
  • 5-year yield 4.163%, +1.2 basis points
  • 10-year yield 3.898%, -1.3 basis points
  • 30-year yield 3.950%, -0.3 basis points

US major indices:

  • Dow industrial average up 5.9 points or 0.02% at 35442.83
  • S&P index down -11.5 points or -0.25% at 4556.14
  • NASDAQ index -63.78 points or -0.45% at 14080.74

Other markets:

  • Crude oil: $78.89
  • Gold: $1969
  • SIlver: $24.78
  • Bitcoin: $29,300