A snapshot of market levels ahead of the FOMC rate decision:

Forex:

EURUSD 1.1064

USDJPY 140.53

GBPUSD 1.2910

USDCHF 0.8636

USDCAD 1.3232

AUDUSD 0.6742

NZDUSD 016198

US interest rates:

2-year yield 4.097%

5-year yield 4.163%, +1.2 basis points

10-year yield 3.898%, -1.3 basis points

30-year yield 3.950%, -0.3 basis points

US major indices:

Dow industrial average up 5.9 points or 0.02% at 35442.83

S&P index down -11.5 points or -0.25% at 4556.14

NASDAQ index -63.78 points or -0.45% at 14080.74

Other markets: