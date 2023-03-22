A snapshot of some of the major levels in the markets ahead of the rate decision by the Federal Reserve shows:

  • Dow industrial average -58.19 points or -0.18% at 32502
  • S&P index -0.85 points or -0.03% at 4002.0
  • NASDAQ index up 22 points or 0.18% at 11882
  • two year yield 4.13%
  • five year yield 3.692%
  • 10 year yield 3.537%
  • 30 year yield 3.675%
  • crude oil $70.24
  • spot gold $1945.50
  • spot silver $22.64
  • bitcoin $28,551
  • EURUSD 1.0793
  • USDJPY 132.59
  • GBPUSD 122.45
  • USDCAD 137.40
  • AUDUSD 0.6676
  • NZDUSD 0.62135