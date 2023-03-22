A snapshot of some of the major levels in the markets ahead of the rate decision by the Federal Reserve shows:

Dow industrial average -58.19 points or -0.18% at 32502

S&P index -0.85 points or -0.03% at 4002.0

NASDAQ index up 22 points or 0.18% at 11882

two year yield 4.13%

five year yield 3.692%

10 year yield 3.537%

30 year yield 3.675%

crude oil $70.24

spot gold $1945.50

spot silver $22.64

bitcoin $28,551

EURUSD 1.0793

USDJPY 132.59

GBPUSD 122.45

USDCAD 137.40

AUDUSD 0.6676

NZDUSD 0.62135