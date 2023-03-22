A snapshot of some of the major levels in the markets ahead of the rate decision by the Federal Reserve shows:
- Dow industrial average -58.19 points or -0.18% at 32502
- S&P index -0.85 points or -0.03% at 4002.0
- NASDAQ index up 22 points or 0.18% at 11882
- two year yield 4.13%
- five year yield 3.692%
- 10 year yield 3.537%
- 30 year yield 3.675%
- crude oil $70.24
- spot gold $1945.50
- spot silver $22.64
- bitcoin $28,551
- EURUSD 1.0793
- USDJPY 132.59
- GBPUSD 122.45
- USDCAD 137.40
- AUDUSD 0.6676
- NZDUSD 0.62135