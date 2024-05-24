And that says a lot about the prevailing market mood. I would argue that the only more interesting pairs at the moment are EUR/USD and USD/JPY. The former is still flirting with its 100-day moving average at 1.0813 while the latter is testing waters above 157.00 but with large option expiries in play at the figure level.

Besides that, the ranges for the day are leaving a lot to be desired really. The dollar is steadier on the week but it comes after quite a bit of pushing and pulling in the last few days.

In the equities space, European indices remain down in playing catch up to Wall Street losses yesterday. US futures are up 0.1% but it's not indicative of much on the session so far.

It's looking like we're setting up for a rather dull end to the week.