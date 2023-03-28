USD/JPY is a notable mover, down 0.7% to 130.65 at the moment after the move higher yesterday starts to fizzle out. Lower bond yields is part of the picture but repatriation flows amid the Japanese fiscal year-end could also be a factor in play. For now, the 130.00 mark is the crucial support point as the pair erases its gains from yesterday:

The dollar is also sitting slightly lower against the euro and pound, with EUR/USD up above 1.0800 and GBP/USD up above 1.2300 on the day. Against the antipodeans, the greenback is also struggling with AUD/USD up 0.6% to 0.6690 and NZD/USD up 0.6% as well to 0.6230 at the moment.

Looking over to the bond market, 2-year Treasury yields are down 3 bps to 3.93% while 10-year Treasury yields are down a little over 1 bps to 3.51% currently. Fed fund futures are reflecting a 57% probability that the Fed will not raise rates in May.

Elsewhere, US futures are calmer with S&P 500 futures seen up 6 points, or 0.15%, after a marginal advance yesterday as the banking turmoil eases.