The US National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for North central Charlotte County in southwestern Florida and Central DeSoto County in south central Florida.

Along with multiple other warnings, including:

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.

Tree damage is likely.

Earlier:

To all the folks impacted by this, take care. Leave if you need to, when you can, before you have to.