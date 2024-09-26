The US National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for North central Charlotte County in southwestern Florida and Central DeSoto County in south central Florida.

Along with multiple other warnings, including:

  • Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.
  • Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
  • Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.
  • Tree damage is likely.
Earlier:

To all the folks impacted by this, take care. Leave if you need to, when you can, before you have to.