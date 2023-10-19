Is today the day that 10-year yields hit 5%?

Economic data will go some of the way towards answering that question, starting with a trio of releases at the bottom of the hour.

US initial jobless claims, exp 212K

Philly Fed exp -6.6

Canada producer prices (prior +1.3% m/m)

Then it's all about the Fed, including the chairman with a full slate:

9 am ET Jefferson

Noon ET Powell

1:20 pm ET Goolsbee

1:30 pm ET Barr

4 pm ET Bostic

5:30 pm ET Harker

6:40 pm ET Logan

The blackout starts on Friday and these guys act like they get paid by the word. Somehow former St Louis Fed President Bullard will pop-up as well.