Powell pixar image

Is today the day that 10-year yields hit 5%?

Economic data will go some of the way towards answering that question, starting with a trio of releases at the bottom of the hour.

  • US initial jobless claims, exp 212K
  • Philly Fed exp -6.6
  • Canada producer prices (prior +1.3% m/m)

Then it's all about the Fed, including the chairman with a full slate:

  • 9 am ET Jefferson
  • Noon ET Powell
  • 1:20 pm ET Goolsbee
  • 1:30 pm ET Barr
  • 4 pm ET Bostic
  • 5:30 pm ET Harker
  • 6:40 pm ET Logan

The blackout starts on Friday and these guys act like they get paid by the word. Somehow former St Louis Fed President Bullard will pop-up as well.