Is today the day that 10-year yields hit 5%?
Economic data will go some of the way towards answering that question, starting with a trio of releases at the bottom of the hour.
- US initial jobless claims, exp 212K
- Philly Fed exp -6.6
- Canada producer prices (prior +1.3% m/m)
Then it's all about the Fed, including the chairman with a full slate:
- 9 am ET Jefferson
- Noon ET Powell
- 1:20 pm ET Goolsbee
- 1:30 pm ET Barr
- 4 pm ET Bostic
- 5:30 pm ET Harker
- 6:40 pm ET Logan
The blackout starts on Friday and these guys act like they get paid by the word. Somehow former St Louis Fed President Bullard will pop-up as well.