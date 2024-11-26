Powell checks the calendar (AI image)

It's been a slow start to the week for economic data but picks up at the top of the hour with a trio of releases:

Consumer confidence

New home sales

The Richmond Fed's services index

Confidence is an interesting one because the survey covers the first two weeks of November and the election split that in half. I'd expect it to be polluted by politics but it could highlight an improvement, though I'm not sure that translates into more consumer spending.

New home sales are a cleaner read and expected at 725K units compared to 738K prior. Higher interest rates will surely weigh.