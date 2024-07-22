The US presidential election, so far, has had significant implications for trade, prompting swings across markets. PIMCO with the timely warning:

In what has been a series of stranger than fiction events – from the disaster of the debate to the assassination attempt of former President Trump to the first time an incumbent president is dropping out of a race at this point (yes, Johnson decided not to run in 1968, but that was in March, not July), this has been a bananas election cycle – and we still have 3.5 months to go”