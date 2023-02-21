The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are off to a weak start to begin the holiday shortened week. Yesterday the US markets were closed in observance of Presidents' Day.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is showing:

in the US debt market, yields are higher:

two year yield 4.686% +6.3 basis points

five year yield 4.118% +8.3 basis points

10 year yield 3.90% +7.0 basis points

30 year yield 3.936% +4.7 basis points

the S&P global flash estimates for February will be released in a few minutes:

manufacturing PMI expected of 47.1 versus 46.9 last month

service PMI expected a 47.2 versus 46.8 last month

At 10 AM the existing home sales are expected, and 4.10 million annualized pace.