The major US stock indices are off to a weak start to begin the holiday shortened week. Yesterday the US markets were closed in observance of Presidents' Day.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening is showing:

in the US debt market, yields are higher:

  • two year yield 4.686% +6.3 basis points
  • five year yield 4.118% +8.3 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.90% +7.0 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.936% +4.7 basis points

the S&P global flash estimates for February will be released in a few minutes:

  • manufacturing PMI expected of 47.1 versus 46.9 last month
  • service PMI expected a 47.2 versus 46.8 last month

At 10 AM the existing home sales are expected, and 4.10 million annualized pace.