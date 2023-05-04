I posted earlier:

We've had some wild swings in markets since the US cash close. This stoked fear:

Once NY finishes up for the day its only New Zealand and Australian markets that are active. Liquidity is super-thin.

It's a no brainer that news moves markets, but don't discount how much movement is caused by such news coinciding with super thin markets. Some times markets don't move on news, they are moved on news. Does that make sense? Shoving a market around is a lot easier when liquidity is low, and there is money to be made doing so.

Anyway, gaps are being filled, oil for example: