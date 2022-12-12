The pressure continues to mount on the government and UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, as the wave of worker strikes continue to build across Britain. Nurses are the latest to voice their displeasure and the workers union points out that strikes are due on each day this month across a wide array of sectors, resulting in an estimated loss of 1 million working days in December.

That marks the worst month of work disruption in the UK since July 1989. For some context, the latest walkout from nurses comes amid strikes in the rail network and postal service, with airports also bracing for disruptions and junior doctors, midwives, and teachers also prepared to join the call to arms.

This is but another sign that the cost-of-living crisis is worsening across the UK as double-digit inflation continues to bite at households and consumption. Unions are seeking double-digit pay rises to try and keep pace with the situation and all of this will just put further pressure on an economy that is already heading into a prolonged recession.