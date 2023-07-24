Apple is facing a class action lawsuit brought by more than 1,500 apps developers in the UK over App Store fees.
- brought by Sean Ennis, a professor at the Centre for Competition Policy at the University of East Anglia, on behalf of 1,566 app developers
- "Apple's charges to app developers are excessive, and only possible due to its monopoly on the distribution of apps onto iPhones and iPads"
- "The charges are unfair in their own right, and constitute abusive pricing. They harm app developers and also app buyers."
Reuters link for a little more.
