AAPL stock daily chart

AAPL stock is under pressure following the announcement of the iPhone 15 and a new Apple Watch. The 2.5% decline in the shares following the event is a session low and highlights something of a 'sell the fact' reaction. It's something we've seen before following events, particularly with the difficulty of crafting new and novel technology.

Apple announced two new high-end iPhones: the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. They’re made of titanium, they have a new 'Action Button'. The feature replaces the ring/silent switch and hardly sounds like a reason to shell out the $999 or $1999 for the Pro Max. Here's how the Verge describes it:

The Action Button, which replaces the ringer switch on the left side of the iPhone Pro, is a new button that you can customize to run shortcuts, bring up accessibility features, open the camera, turn on the flashlight, and more. By default, it’s still a ringer switch — but you’re going to want to use it to do more.

Another notable change is a switch in a USB-C charging port from Lightning in order to comply with EU rules.