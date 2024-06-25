ABN AMRO with some thoughts on the Fed:

Expected to cut rates starting in September 2024

Recent macro data indicate a cooling economy, with lower consumption as excess savings are depleted.

But believes household balance sheets and accommodative financial conditions are expected to provide a floor for economic activity, preventing a deeper recession.

Reasons for expecting cuts in September is continued disinflation, a normalizing labour market and evidence of an economic slowdown in the US.

Think as a result the Fed will cut rates more than what markets are currently anticipating