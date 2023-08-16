The Wall Street Journal carries the report on some U.S. lawmakers pushing to let a landmark agreement to cooperate on science and technology, signed in 1979 and renewed routinely since, expire this month.

The gist of the story:

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), the chairman of a congressional select committee on China, is leading a push to let the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement expire. First signed shortly after the two countries established diplomatic relations, it has been renewed around every five years since.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken in June, Gallagher and nine other Republican representatives argued that the U.S. is aiding China’s military modernization through the agreement.

Here is the link to the Journal article, gated.