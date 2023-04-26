Activision in the news today as UK CMA (Competitive and Market Authority) blocked at the Microsoft merger Merger A merger can be defined as the absorption of the interest of another company or entity. This process can include an estate, contract, or other elements of business. There are no specific rules or formats for a union in general both in the United States or other countries.Mergers are purely a method of combining two or more organizations, business concerns, or other related interests. The terms of a merger are generally orchestrated by agreement of the parties involved. In the financial space, a A merger can be defined as the absorption of the interest of another company or entity. This process can include an estate, contract, or other elements of business. There are no specific rules or formats for a union in general both in the United States or other countries.Mergers are purely a method of combining two or more organizations, business concerns, or other related interests. The terms of a merger are generally orchestrated by agreement of the parties involved. In the financial space, a Read this Term saying that the deal would "alter the future of fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come".Activision calls the CMA decision disproportionate and irrational.

Activision added to that news stream by announcing their earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term a day earlier. Those earnings are a bead on the top and bottom line

EPS $0.60 versus $0.52 as threat

Revenues $1.86 billion versus $1.79 billion estimate.

The stock is currently down $9.96 or -11.49%.

The announcement is not hurting the gains that Microsoft has seen since announcing their earnings after the close yesterday. The shares are currently up $20.15 or 7.33% at $295.52.

The markets are in flux as concerns about banking – specifically First Republic Bank - remain a concern. Their shares are down $1.89 or -23.33% is $6.22. However they reached a low of $4.76.

The Dow industrial average is down -35 points or -0.10% at 33495.81. The S&P is trading above and below unchanged but currently trades up at 10.3 points or 0.25% at 4082.06. The NASDAQ index remains the outperformer with a gain of 133.79 points or 1.11% at 11933.96. For the NASDAQ index is approaching it's a 200 hour moving average at 11950.06.