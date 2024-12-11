The latest outlook, in brief, from the Asian Development bank.

Growth Forecast Downgraded : ADB lowers 2024 growth forecast for developing Asia to 4.9% (from 5.0%). 2025 growth forecast reduced to 4.8% (from 4.9%).

Key Drivers of Downgrade : Weaker-than-expected economic performance in Q3 across some economies. Softer outlook for consumption in the region.

Country-Specific Projections : China : Growth forecasts unchanged at 4.8% (2024) and 4.5% (2025). India : Growth forecasts revised down to 6.5% (2024, from 7.0%) and 7.0% (2025, from 7.2%).

Risks from U.S. Policy Shifts : Potential for faster or more significant changes to U.S. trade, fiscal, and immigration policies under President-elect Trump. Tariffs on Chinese imports, immigration crackdowns, and tax cuts could disrupt growth in developing Asia. Geopolitical tensions and a weaker Chinese property market add to risks.

Inflation Forecasts Lowered : ADB now expects 2.7% inflation in 2024 and 2.6% in 2025 (down from 2.8% and 2.9%) due to softening global commodity prices.

Longer-Term Outlook : ADB notes that the full impact of U.S. policy changes will likely extend beyond the 2024-2025 forecast horizon.

