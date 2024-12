ADP employment

The ADP jobs report hasn't been a good predictor of non-farm payrolls but it's a jobs survey of the US economy from a decent data set. It showed surprising strength in October with the opposite unfolding in the official data.

This week's edition is forecast at +150K and it's due at 8:15 am ET.

I wouldn't expect a big reaction as the ISM services survey at 10 am ET is the highlight of the day.