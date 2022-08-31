ADP employment
  • Prior was +128K

This is the revamped version of the report on private employment from ADP. The new philosophy of the report is that it's less designed to predict non-farm payrolls and more designed to offer a view on the US jobs market. That's a bit of an admission of defeat but the pandemic and subsequent seasonal adjustments threw both reports into disarray.

In any case, the past two ADP numbers have been in the sort-of sweet spot. Not soft enough to spur recession fears but not strong enough to ramp up worries about wage inflation .

In terms of the market, the US dollar is largely unchanged after the data.