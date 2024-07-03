Prior month 152K revised higher to 157K

goods +14 K

services it was 138K

small firms +5K

median +88K

large companies +58K

leisure and hospitality 63K

construction 27K

professional and business services +25K

trade and transportation/utilities +15K

natural resources/mining -8K

The median wage for job stayers came in at 4.9% YoY versus 5.0% last month. For job changers, the wages rose 7.7% versus 7.8% last month.

Note that the estimate for us non-farm payroll data on Friday at 8:30 AM ET is for 190K. The UN year average hourly earnings is expected to decline to 3.9% versus 4.1% last month.

US yields remain mixed with the shorter end higher and the longer end lower:

2-year yield 4.764%, +2.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.423%, -1.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.582% -2.7 basis points

S&P futures are implying a decline of -4 points. NASDAQ features are implying a decline of -16 points and the Dow Industrial Average average is implying a decline of -8.85 points.