ADP employment remounts to 164K

Prior month 101K versus 103K previously reported

The median change in annual pay

Job stayers 5.4% versus 5.8% last month

Job changers 8.0% versus 8.3% last month

The data is stronger going into the more important BLS employment date on Friday. However, the change in the median annual pay saw declines which is good for inflationary pressures from the labor side.

US yields are trading higher after the report. The two-year is trading near highs at 4.363% up 4.6 basis points. The 10 year yield is at 3.976% up 6.9 basis points and also near at session highs.

The USDJPY is trading up to new highs at 144.346 after the data and approaches a swing area on the daily chart at 144.476 to 144.984. The JPY is the weakest of the major currencies today.

USDJPY moves up to the swing area up toward 145.00

US stock futures continued to show the Dow 30 stocks higher. The S&P stocks near unchanged and the Nasdaq index lower on the day.

The pricing the Fed still shows 142 basis points of cuts in 2024.