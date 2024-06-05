  • Prior month 192K revise 2188K
  • National employment change for May xxxK vs 175K estimate
  • Goods producing xxK vs 47K month
  • Service providing xxxK vs 145K last month
  • Wages for job stayers 5% unchanged from prior month
  • Wages for job changers -7.8% from 9.3% prior month

details:

  • small (less than 50 employees), -10K
  • medium (50 – 499 employees) +79K
  • large greater than 499 employees). 98K

By sector:

  • Trade/transportation/ utilities +55K.
  • Education/health services, +46K.
  • Construction, +32K.
  • Leisure/hospitality, +12K
  • Manufacturing, -20K

stocks are modestly lower but still higher on the day:

  • NASDAQ +90 points
  • S&P index was 13.66 points
  • Dow industrial average +51 points

US yields:

  • 2-year 4.772%, +0.2 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.344%, -0.7 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.322%, -1.4 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.463%, -2.2 basis points