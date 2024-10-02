ADP employment

Prior was +99K (revised to +103K)

Annual pay growth for job-stayers 4.7% vs 4.8% prior

Job-changers' pay gains 6.6% vs 7.3% prior

Services +101K vs +72K prior

Goods +42K vs +27K prior

There was strength in construction, education and leisure/hospitality

USD/JPY is at the highs of the day after this report, breaking 145.00 and up nearly 150 pips on the day. Bonds are also selling off and at the lows of the day as the focus shifts from the Middle East to the US economy.

“Stronger hiring didn't require stronger pay growth last month,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Typically, workers who change jobs see faster pay growth. But their premium over job-stayers shrank to 1.9 percent, matching a low we last saw in January.”

Details: