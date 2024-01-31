US ADP employment

Prior was +164K (revised to +158K)

The median change in annual pay:

Job stayers 5.2% versus 5.4% last month

Job changers 7.2% versus 8.0% last month

I'm not sure anyone wants to bet the farm on ADP but if you take the last five months, there's a clear weakening trend to around 100K.

Comment from ADP chief economist Nela Richardson:

"Progress on inflation has brightened the economic picture despite a slowdown in hiring and pay. Wages adjusted for inflation have improved over the past six months, and the economy looks like it's headed toward a soft landing in the US and globally."

The US dollar edged lower on the data but it's tough to really push it given the FOMC later.