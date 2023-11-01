US ADP

Prior was +89K

Details:

small (less than 50 employees) +19K vs +95K prior

medium firms (500 – 499) +78K vs +72K prior

large (greater than 499 employees) +18K vs -83K prior

Changes in pay:

Job stayers 5.7% vs 5.9% prior

Job changers 8.4% vs 9.0% prior

“No single industry dominated hiring this month, and big post-pandemic pay increases seem to be behind us,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “In all, October's numbers paint a well-rounded jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it's still enough to support strong consumer spending.”

The US dollar softened after the data, though only modestly.