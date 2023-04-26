It looks like the big boys in the US may be called in for one last favour to First Republic. According to sources at CNBC, the supposed proposition will go something like this:

"Purchase bonds from First Republic at above-market rates for a total loss of a few billion dollars – or face roughly $30 billion in FDIC fees when First Republic fails."

We are seeing bond yields jump on the headline, with 2-year Treasury yields now up to 3.95%:

Mind you, this is just a potential good news for First Republic. It is not a guarantee whatsoever that things will play out in this manner. But for now, it seems to be providing a brief respite for risk sentiment.

