After the close, both Microsoft and Alphabet will announce their latest results. What are analysts expecting?

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Expected $2.77, up from $2.32 in the same quarter last year. That is an increase of 19.39%

Revenue: Expected $61.14 billion, up from $52.7 billion in the same quarter last year. That is an increase of 16.01%.

Intelligent Cloud Segment Revenue: Expected $25.3 billion, up from $21.5 billion in Q2 last year. That is an increase of 17.7%

Overall Microsoft Cloud Revenue: Estimated to top $32.2 billion, versus $27.1 billion last year. That is an increase of 18.81%

Productivity and Business Processes Revenue: Expected to top $19 billion, up from $17 billion in Q2 last year.

More Personal Computing Business Revenue: Expected $16.8 billion, up from $14.2 billion in the prior year.

In addition, the market will be focused on any commentary on the generative AI cloud service. Copilot for Microsoft 365,and copilot for consumers. The copilot for 365 is now available to all businesses, which removes the 300-employee requirement from earlier. The cost is $30 per user per month. Copilot for consumers costs $20 per month per user.

Microsoft is now the most valuable company at over $3 trillion. It shares reached an all-time high of $413.05 in trading today

For Alphabet,

Earnings Per Share: $1.59, adjusted vs $1.05 last year. That is an increase of 51.4%

Revenue: $85.33 billion vs. $76.048B last year

Google Cloud: $8.94 billion vsd $7.32B last year. That represents a gain of 22% from a year ago

YouTube Ads: $9.21 billion vs $7.96B last year. That represents a gain of 16% from a year ago

Traffic Acquisition Costs: $14.1 billion.

In addition, the market will be focused on any commentary on artificial intelligence and generative AI tools integrated into the Google products.

Alphabet shares reached a high today of $153.62. That was just short of it all-time high $153.78 reached just yesterday.