Key earnings after the close

IBM: shares are up 1.83% in after-hours trading

Revenues 15.77 billion versus 15.62 billion estimat - BEAT

EPS $2.43 versus $2.20 expected- BEAT

Chipotle: Shares are up 8.155% in after-hours trading

Revenues $2.97 billion versus $2.94 billion expected: BEAT

EPS $0.34 versus $0.32 expected: BEAT

ServiceNow: Shares are up 6.15% in after-hours trading

Revenues $2.63 billion versus $2.61 billion BEAT

EPS $3.13 versus $2.84 estimate BEAT

Ford: Shares are down -12.22% in after-hours trading