NBC reports that the two sides in the Hollywood writers' strike have reached an agreement but are 'haggling' over language. There is hope that an agreement could be announced later today.

Language around using artificial intelligence is the main sticking point and that could be a big thorn but hopefully it's all worked out soon.

Now can we get some of them to re-write the final season of Game of Thrones? Is it too late to move up the release of Dune II?