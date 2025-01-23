Japanese inflation data is due at 2330 GMT (1830 US Eastern time) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 (which is Friday morning, Japan time).

Japan experienced a more or less steady increase in consumer prices over H2 of 2024, with a notable uptick in November.

July 2024 : The core CPI , which excludes fresh food prices, increased by 2.7% y/y , up from 2.6% in June.

August 2024 : The core CPI rose by 2.8% y/y , matching market expectations and marking the fourth consecutive month of acceleration.

September 2024: The core CPI growth slowed to 2.4% y/y, primarily due to the implementation of energy subsidies.