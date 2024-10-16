The International Monetary Fund (IMF) have published a piece that is interesting. On the increasing role AI will play in trading.

Hedge funds, investment banks, and others have been using quantitative trading strategies for decades. Automated trading algorithms have helped markets move faster and digest large trades more efficiently in major asset classes such as US equities. But they have also contributed to “flash crash” events when market prices have swung wildly in very short periods of time—such as in May 2010 when US stock prices collapsed only to rebound minutes later—and there are fears they could destabilize markets in times of severe stress and uncertainty. Artificial intelligence, through its ability to almost instantly process large amounts of data and even text for use by traders, is poised to take these kinds of changes to another level.

Worth a read, here is the link. But, in summary: