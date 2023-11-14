This is an interesting article:
- AI-powered trading algorithms might learn to collude without being detected.
- “What we were looking for is implicit collusion that occurs between machines,”
- “They come to behave in a way that is difficult to detect. And that’s what we tried to figure out.”
- “The collusion automatically happens, even when each machine is 100% autonomous without any communication or intention of coordination.”
- "AI traders can collude and generate substantial profits by strategically manipulating low order flows, even without explicit coordination that violates antitrust regulations,”
Here is the link, its worth a read.