This is an interesting article:

  • AI-powered trading algorithms might learn to collude without being detected.
  • “What we were looking for is implicit collusion that occurs between machines,”
  • “They come to behave in a way that is difficult to detect. And that’s what we tried to figure out.”
  • “The collusion automatically happens, even when each machine is 100% autonomous without any communication or intention of coordination.”
  • "AI traders can collude and generate substantial profits by strategically manipulating low order flows, even without explicit coordination that violates antitrust regulations,”

Here is the link, its worth a read.

ai trading