AirBNB beat on the top and bottom when:
- EPS $1.79 vs. $1.47 estimate
- revenues $2.88 billion vs. $2.84 billion estimate
- revenue guidance $1.8 billion to $1.88 billion vs. $1.85 billion estimate
- Q3 average daily rate $156 vs. $153.50 estimate
- 19 experiences booked 99.7 million vs. 99.9 million
- the stock is trading down $8.27 or -7.58%
McKesson:
- EPS $6.06 vs. expected $6.07
- revenues $70.2 billion vs. $70.2 billion expected
Electronic Arts
- adjusted earnings -per-share $1.45 vs. $1.37 expected
- revenues $190 billion vs. expected $181 billion
- the stock is trading near unchanged
AMD
- earnings-per-share $0.67 vs. $0.68 estimate
- Revenues $5.57 billion vs. $5.62 billion expected
- adjusted operating margin 23% vs. 23.3%
- sees Q4 adjusted gross margin of 51% vs. 52.4% expected
- fiscal year earnings-per-share expected $3.60
- CEO says softening PC demand weighed on Q3 results. Issues weak Q4 revenue outlook
- The price is up despite the miss and lower guidance. The current price is trading up $1.50 or 2.5%