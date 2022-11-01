AirBNB beat on the top and bottom when:

  • EPS $1.79 vs. $1.47 estimate
  • revenues $2.88 billion vs. $2.84 billion estimate
  • revenue guidance $1.8 billion to $1.88 billion vs. $1.85 billion estimate
  • Q3 average daily rate $156 vs. $153.50 estimate
  • 19 experiences booked 99.7 million vs. 99.9 million
  • the stock is trading down $8.27 or -7.58%

McKesson:

  • EPS $6.06 vs. expected $6.07
  • revenues $70.2 billion vs. $70.2 billion expected

Electronic Arts

AMD

  • earnings-per-share $0.67 vs. $0.68 estimate
  • Revenues $5.57 billion vs. $5.62 billion expected
  • adjusted operating margin 23% vs. 23.3%
  • sees Q4 adjusted gross margin of 51% vs. 52.4% expected
  • fiscal year earnings-per-share expected $3.60
  • CEO says softening PC demand weighed on Q3 results. Issues weak Q4 revenue outlook
  • The price is up despite the miss and lower guidance. The current price is trading up $1.50 or 2.5%