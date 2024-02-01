Al Jeezera is reporting that:

Qatar says Israel agrees to a ceasefire proposal.

There has not been an acceptance from Hamas as of yet.

Crude oil has moved lower and is now negative on the day at $75.49 (down around $0.30). Technically, the price has moved below the 200-hour MA at $76.03, and run to new session lows (and lowest level since January 24). The price low has also reached to and through the 50% midpoint of the move up from the January 17 low to the January 24 high at $74.92. The low just reached $74.43.