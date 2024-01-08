On Friday a Boeing 737 MAX 9 suffered a door plug blow out on an Alaska Airlines flight. The depressurized plane, carrying 171 passengers and 6 crew members, returned safely to Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.

Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes on Sunday

US federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn’t happen again

Boeing will hold a company-wide webcast on safety on Tuesday to address its response.

