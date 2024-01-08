On Friday a Boeing 737 MAX 9 suffered a door plug blow out on an Alaska Airlines flight. The depressurized plane, carrying 171 passengers and 6 crew members, returned safely to Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.
- Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes on Sunday
- US federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn’t happen again
Boeing will hold a company-wide webcast on safety on Tuesday to address its response.
***
Goldman Sachs:
- The incident is alarming
- a grounding of a fleet of an aircraft type leaves open questions as to what corrective actions will be required and how long they will take to perform
- Any quality control issues introduce risk to production and delivery cadence