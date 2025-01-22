Aluminum giant Alcoa is a good barometer for the industrial economy and global growth. The company will report today after the bell and I will highlight any comments about the health of the world economy.
Overall, it's a quieter day of reporting than yesterday, which featured Netflix and a 10% gain in those shares.
Other companies reporting today:
- Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan
- Discover Financial
Before the open on Thursday:
- GE Aerospace
- American Airlines
- Union Pacific Rail
- Freeport McMoran