Alcoa

Aluminum giant Alcoa is a good barometer for the industrial economy and global growth. The company will report today after the bell and I will highlight any comments about the health of the world economy.

Overall, it's a quieter day of reporting than yesterday, which featured Netflix and a 10% gain in those shares.

Other companies reporting today:

  • Steel Dynamics
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Discover Financial

Before the open on Thursday:

  • GE Aerospace
  • American Airlines
  • Union Pacific Rail
  • Freeport McMoran