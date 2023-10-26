The US treasury will auction off $38 billion of 7 your notes at the top of the hour. The summary of the major components and their 6 month averages are outlined below:

Tail: bps (previous: 0.3bps, six-auction average: -0.2bps)

Bid-to-Cover: x (previous: 2.47x, six-auction average: 2.73x)

Dealers: % (previous: 14.6%, six-auction average: 12.0%)

Directs: % (previous: 19.9%, six-auction average: 17.6%)

Indirects: % (previous: 65.5%, six-auction average: 70.4%)

Yesterday's 5-year note auction had a +1.9 basis point tail with a low bid-to-cover as well. International demand was well off the 6-month average.

The poor auction led to increased selling in US stocks and debt instruments (rates moved higher). Today, yields are lower with the five-year down -7.7 basis points and the 10 year down -5.5 basis points currently.

US stocks are heading into the auction near lows for the day: