The "all-clear" has been given at Freeport elegy plan to return to work.

The three trains at the facility liquefy about 2 billion bfc per day for export. If it were to go offline that gas would be added to US supply.

In turn, it would mean less supply for Europe and Asia.

It seems that any prolonged downtime is not in the cards.

The price of natural gas move down from a high of $9.65 to a low of $8.44. However it has rebounded back up to $8.76 currently.