It's not everyday that major equity benchmarks move like meme stocks.

Chinese equities have been an a rip since the country came out with their new stimulus plans, and there has been numerous articles of big players rushing in and desperately trying to get some China exposure.

The HK50 below is up nearly 40% since the September lows. Amazing moves.

However, China was away last week for bank holidays, and with China back tomorrow there will be a keen to see how equities trade after the bank holidays.

At some stage markets will take a breather as it usually does, but I'm not in the mood to guess when that will happen, especially not when momentum is this strong.

One to keep an eye on this week though.