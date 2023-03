30-year yields in the US briefly crossed the 4% mark as well yesterday - the first time since November - but is now seen at 3.98% today. The dollar was largely underpinned by higher yields yesterday but gains were checked after a turnaround in the stock market. The same drivers of trading sentiment will be at play today with the US ISM services index one to watch out for later in the day. For now, 10-year yields are down 1.2 bps to 4.05%: