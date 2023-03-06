That will make for an interesting one, especially after last week's false break of sorts above the 4% mark for 10-year Treasury yields. Fed chair Powell will be testifying in Congress on 8 March and that will be one to watch, alongside comments from other Fed policymakers during the week - all before the blackout period begins after 10 March.

The pullback in yields at the end of last week is a notable development and that is leaving broader markets in a bit of a tough spot. Traders are having to rethink their convictions and there might not be much answers until we get to the main events this week, which includes the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

That will also play a role in impacting dollar sentiment. USD/JPY may have gotten some help from key technical resistance near its 100-day moving average last week but it's all about the bond market in driving price action: