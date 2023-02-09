At session highs:
- Dow was up 303 points
- S&P index was up 38.38 points
- NASDAQ index was up 160.44 points
Now all three major indices are trading in the red. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average -77.60 points or -0.23% at 33871.42
- S&P index -10.87 points or -0.26% at 4106.98
- NASDAQ index -30.74 points or -0.26% at 11879.78
in addition to being a negative on the day, the major indices are also down for the trading week with one day left:
- Dow Industrial Average is a down -0.22%
- S&P index is down -0.77%
- NASDAQ index is down -1.11%
The NASDAQ index has been up for five consecutive weeks.
Microsoft which was up $7.25 at its highs is now up only $0.35.
Disney shares another big gainer was up $6.34 at its highs. It is currently up $1.62.