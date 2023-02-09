At session highs:

Dow was up 303 points

S&P index was up 38.38 points

NASDAQ index was up 160.44 points

Now all three major indices are trading in the red. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -77.60 points or -0.23% at 33871.42

S&P index -10.87 points or -0.26% at 4106.98

NASDAQ index -30.74 points or -0.26% at 11879.78

in addition to being a negative on the day, the major indices are also down for the trading week with one day left:

Dow Industrial Average is a down -0.22%

S&P index is down -0.77%

NASDAQ index is down -1.11%

The NASDAQ index has been up for five consecutive weeks.

Microsoft which was up $7.25 at its highs is now up only $0.35.

Disney shares another big gainer was up $6.34 at its highs. It is currently up $1.62.