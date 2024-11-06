But the results have sort of been know for a while already, almost for the past four to five hours. Trump is on the verge of officially being declared the winner. He has 247 seats in the pocket with all the remaining five swing states (Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) all leaning towards him as well.

Meanwhile, Republicans have also won control of the Senate. The only thing stopping a red sweep now is a potential House win for the Democrats. But the race there is still too close to call for now at least.