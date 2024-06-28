balloon

Happy Friday, unless you're a Democratic Presidential candidate and the knives are coming from all directions. It will be interesting to see where this is going because the status quo doesn't look tenable.

d

The market is going to have to deal with that but here's a spoiler: Politics (and especially the President) is the most-overrated thing in politics. I think the sanguine market reaction today so far already underscores that.

But a sanguine market is no guarantee after the PCE data, which is due at the bottom of the hour. Core and headline PCE are both expected at 2.6%.

We also get Canadian April GDP, which is expected up 0.3%.

See: There is only one thing to watch for in Friday's PCE report