The major indices have now erased all the declines:

S&P index is up 1.47 points or 0.04% at 4181.47

NASDAQ index is up 27.41 points or 0.22% at 12228.57

Dow Industrial Average is up 120 points or 0.35% at 34172.68

The Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks is also positive by 2.85 points or 0.14% at 2004.13.

Even Cathy Wood Ark Innovation ETF has has erased a -2.31 point decline and trades unchanged at $44.41.