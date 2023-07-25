Alphabet Inc (GOOGL):
Alphabet Inc's Q2 2023 performance surpassed expectations, with
- Earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $1.44, ten cents higher than the forecasted $1.34.
- Revenue, too, outstripped predictions at $74.6 billion versus an expected $72.82 billion.
Alphabet's robust financial performance has triggered a positive market response, with the company's shares trading up $5.79 in after-hours trading or 4.85%
Microsoft Corp (MSFT):
Microsoft's Q4 2023 financial results also exceeded expectations across the board.
- EPS reached $2.69, higher than the anticipated $2.55.
- Total revenue came in at $56.2 billion, surpassing the predicted $55.47 billion.
Drilling down into the revenue breakdown, the
- Productivity and Business Processes segment posted $18.29 billion,
- Intelligent Cloud registered $23.99 billion, and
- More Personal Computing noted $13.91 billion, all marginally higher than expected.
Key Metrics:
Microsoft's operating income for the quarter also outperformed the forecasted amount, reaching $24.25 billion compared to the expected $23.28 billion. Interestingly, the company's Capital Expenditure (CapEx) was higher than anticipated, coming in at $8.94 billion against the predicted $7.85 billion, indicating a strategic investment in its infrastructure and capabilities. Further guidance regarding these results and the company's forward-looking strategy is expected to be provided in the earnings call.
Microsoft shares - despite the beat - are trading down $3 or -0.89% at $347.75
Meanwhile, Visa and Texas Instruments also reported earnings:
Visa Inc (V):
- Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 2023: $2.16, which was better than the expected $2.12.
- Revenue for Q3 2023: $8.1 billion, also better than the expected $8.06 billion.
Visa shares are trading down $0.08 or -0.03% at $238.61
Texas Instruments Inc (TXN):
- Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 2023: $1.87, exceeding the expected $1.76.
- Revenue for Q2 2023: $4.53 billion, which was higher than the expected $4.36 billion.
Texas instrument shares are trading down $-4.82 or -2.59% at $1081.26