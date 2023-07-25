Alphabet Inc (GOOGL):

Alphabet Inc's Q2 2023 performance surpassed expectations, with

Earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $1.44, ten cents higher than the forecasted $1.34.

Revenue, too, outstripped predictions at $74.6 billion versus an expected $72.82 billion.

Alphabet's robust financial performance has triggered a positive market response, with the company's shares trading up $5.79 in after-hours trading or 4.85%

Microsoft Corp (MSFT):

Microsoft's Q4 2023 financial results also exceeded expectations across the board.

EPS reached $2.69, higher than the anticipated $2.55.

Total revenue came in at $56.2 billion, surpassing the predicted $55.47 billion.

Drilling down into the revenue breakdown, the

Productivity and Business Processes segment posted $18.29 billion,

Intelligent Cloud registered $23.99 billion, and

More Personal Computing noted $13.91 billion, all marginally higher than expected.

Key Metrics:

Microsoft's operating income for the quarter also outperformed the forecasted amount, reaching $24.25 billion compared to the expected $23.28 billion. Interestingly, the company's Capital Expenditure (CapEx) was higher than anticipated, coming in at $8.94 billion against the predicted $7.85 billion, indicating a strategic investment in its infrastructure and capabilities. Further guidance regarding these results and the company's forward-looking strategy is expected to be provided in the earnings call.

Microsoft shares - despite the beat - are trading down $3 or -0.89% at $347.75

Meanwhile, Visa and Texas Instruments also reported earnings:

Visa Inc (V):

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 2023: $2.16, which was better than the expected $2.12.

Revenue for Q3 2023: $8.1 billion, also better than the expected $8.06 billion.

Visa shares are trading down $0.08 or -0.03% at $238.61

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN):

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 2023: $1.87, exceeding the expected $1.76.

Revenue for Q2 2023: $4.53 billion, which was higher than the expected $4.36 billion.

Texas instrument shares are trading down $-4.82 or -2.59% at $1081.26