Alphabet is beating on the top and bottom line:

EPS $2.12 versus $1.84 estimate

Revenues $88.279 versus $86.31 billion

The shares of Alphabet is trading up $5.37 or 3.20% at $175.00

Looking at the other major earnings released:

Visa (V) Q3 2024 : EPS: 2.71 (exp. 2.58) - Beat Revenue: 9.6bn (exp. 9.49bn) - Beat Shares are trading up $7.28 or 2.80% at $289.50

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Q3 2024 : EPS: 0.99 (exp. 0.85) - Beat Revenue: 9.2bn (exp. 9.1bn) - Beat Shares are trading up 3.02%

Stryker Corp (SYK) Q3 2024 : EPS: 2.87 (exp. 2.77) - Beat Revenue: 5.5bn (exp. 5.37bn) - Beat Shares are trading up 2.54%

First Solar Inc (FSLR) Q3 2024 : EPS: 2.91 (exp. 3.09) - Missed Revenue: 0.89bn (exp. 1.07bn) - Missed Shares are trading down -6.0%

