Alphabet is beating on the top and bottom line:
- EPS $2.12 versus $1.84 estimate
- Revenues $88.279 versus $86.31 billion
The shares of Alphabet is trading up $5.37 or 3.20% at $175.00
Looking at the other major earnings released:
Visa (V) Q3 2024:
- EPS: 2.71 (exp. 2.58) - Beat
- Revenue: 9.6bn (exp. 9.49bn) - Beat
- Shares are trading up $7.28 or 2.80% at $289.50
Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Q3 2024:
- EPS: 0.99 (exp. 0.85) - Beat
- Revenue: 9.2bn (exp. 9.1bn) - Beat
- Shares are trading up 3.02%
Stryker Corp (SYK) Q3 2024:
- EPS: 2.87 (exp. 2.77) - Beat
- Revenue: 5.5bn (exp. 5.37bn) - Beat
- Shares are trading up 2.54%
First Solar Inc (FSLR) Q3 2024:
- EPS: 2.91 (exp. 3.09) - Missed
- Revenue: 0.89bn (exp. 1.07bn) - Missed
- Shares are trading down -6.0%
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Q3 2024:
- EPS: 0.92 (exp. 0.92) - Met
- Revenue: 6.82bn (exp. 6.7bn) - Beat
- Shares are trading at -6.56%
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Q3 2024:
- EPS: 0.28 (exp. 0.25) - Beat
- Revenue: 2.79bn (exp. 2.82bn) - Missed
- Shares are trading down -7.01%
Snap Inc (SNAP) Q3 2024:
- EPS: 0.08 (exp. 0.05) - Beat
- Revenue: 1.37bn (exp. 1.36bn) - Beat
- Shares are trading up 9.09%