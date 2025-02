After the close, Alphabet will report earnings.

The expectations are:

EPS $2.13 vs $1.64 a year ago (up 29.8%)

Revenues $96.6 billion versus $86.31 billion a year ago (up 12.1%)

Other details include:

YouTube advertising revenue : $10.23 billion

: $10.23 billion Google Cloud revenue: $12.19 billion

$12.19 billion Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $15.01 billion

Also reporting will be AMD and Chiipotle:

AMD:

EPS: $1.08 versus $0.77 last year (+40.2%)

Revenue: $7.53 billion versus $6.17 billion last year (+22.1%)

Chipotle: