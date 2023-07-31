The earnings season continues with Apple and Amazon leading the charge this week. They will release their earnings after the market close on Thursday. The Nasdaq index has seen an increase of nearly 36.8% this year, while the S&P 500's is up 19.3%. More than half of the companies listed on the S&P 500 had reported their second-quarter earnings by Friday, with 78.7% of them surpassing analysts' expectations, as per data from Refinitiv reported by Reuters.

The major companies reporting this week by data include:

Monday, July 31

Sofi

Tuesday, August 1

Uber

Pfizer

Caterpillar

Merck

Altria

AMD

Starbucks

Wednesday, August 2

CVS

Humana

Kraft Heinz

PayPal

Shopify

Qualcomm

Unity

Thursday, August 3